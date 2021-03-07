ALLEN, Andrew Lee "Andy"



Age 59, passed away at Hospice of Dayton, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Andy went to Fairmont High School and learned many skills at vocational/technical schools. He had many jobs in all areas of the building and auto industries. Andy was a self-employed contractor which included plumbing, heating, air conditioning, remodeling of bathrooms and kitchens, building garages, roofing, and window replacements. He enjoyed traveling when he worked as an insurance adjustor. His greatest joy was rebuilding his 1969 and 1972 Camaros and going to car shows all over the country. Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Edith (Lilly) Allen; and brother, Larry Douglas Allen. He is survived by his son, Andrew



Michael Douglas Allen; sisters, Charlotte Mazak (Donald),



Robin Phillips (Mark); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 9, from 6-8PM at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 10, at 1pm at Routsong Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Loudermilk officiating. Live stream available to view on the Routsong Funeral Home channel found on YouTube.com. Burial in Dayton Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared at



www.routsong.com