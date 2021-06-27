ALFREY, Ronald Lee "Ron"



Age 73, of Middletown, Ohio, and Brooksville, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 12, 2021. He was born April 17, 1948, in



Tucson, Arizona, to Ernest and Mary "Bess" (Becraft) Alfrey. He is survived by his wife of 50 wonderful years, Vicki



(Burgess) Alfrey; a brother, Ken (Ronnie) Alfrey; sister, Janet (Steve) Shaw. Although Ron did not have children of his own, he was proud to be known as "Uncle Ron" to 25 nieces and nephews.



Ron was a graduate of Carlisle High School in 1966 and Miami University where he earned his bachelor's degree with a



double major in Business Administration and Botany in 1975. He had a successful career as an insurance agent and recently retired from Norris Leighton Hall Insurance Agency in Middletown, Ohio.



Ron was a member of Yankee Road First Church of God for 48 years where he served in many roles of the church; most notably a music ministry in a Southern Gospel quartet, The Gospel Echoes.



Ron was very active is his community. He was a member of the Freemason, where he earned a 32nd degree Scottish Rite and in conjunction was a member of the Antioch Shrine. Ron was also member of Middletown Kiwanis Club, Gideons International, Middletown Area Republicans and in 1986 became a Kentucky Colonel.



Ron was an airplane pilot, earning his private pilot's license in 1988. He was passionate about aviation and enjoyed taking friends and family for trips in his beloved plane "NIEL".



Ron was an avid golfer and played whenever he could. His knowledge of the game was endless as were his corny jokes.



A true patriot, Ron loved his country and was proud to be an American. He enjoyed learning about American History, was an advocate for the second amendment and as such, was a member of the National Rifle Association.



In 2012, Ron became a licensed wedding officiant and was known as "The Marrying Man". He performed many marriage ceremonies from the mountains to the beaches for family and friends.



Ron Alfrey leaves a legacy with which few men could compete. His love for Christ was evident in every aspect of his life. Ron had friends all over the world; he never met a stranger. He lived each day to the fullest. He is greatly loved and will be missed by many.



A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Yankee Road First Church of God, Middletown, Ohio. Visitation begins at 9am, followed by the service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the



American Cancer Society.

