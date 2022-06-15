Alfiero, Carol

ALFIERO (Baligrocki),



Carol



Age 84, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022. Carol was born on August 29, 1937, in Stafford Springs, CT, to the late Julius Kingsley Converse and Ruth (Burwell) Converse. She was married to John J. Baligrocki, a native of New



Britain, CT, on Oct 31, 1959. They raised three children and settled in West Hartford, CT, for over 20 years. A wife and mother of three, Carol did her absolute best under some extremely trying life circumstances to conceal her inner pain with a smile. For many years, she found joy in her work as a licensed hair stylist and manicurist in Hartford, CT. During the early 1990's, she relocated to the Dayton, Ohio area, and began a new life. There, she attended Brookville Church of the Brethren and was lovingly welcomed and looked after for the next 30 years by her good friends, Jack Lloyd, wife Jill, and Carolyn Studebaker. The family is



forever grateful for their kindness, love and generosity



expressed, especially in her later years. Carol became the



person she wanted to be from all the love received from her friends at Friendship Village Senior Living Community in



Dayton, where she lived out the last part of her life. She made many acquaintances and friends throughout her lifetime, whom graciously and unconditionally loved and supported her. No words can express the eternal appreciation for all the staff, helping professionals and Crossroads Hospice members that were there to "hold her hand" and who were present for Carol's passing. God's blessings to you all. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John Joseph, who passed on July 28, 1981, sister Ruth (Johnson) in October 2017 and most



recently, her brother-in-law, Richard (Baum) Johnson in Feb 2022, as well as, her beloved cat, Shaylene. Carol is survived by her sons James M. Baligrocki, Michael J. Baligrocki and his wife, Mary; daughter, Lynne B. Hannon; two grandsons,



Jonathan C. and Benjamin C. Hannon. In Carol's honor, a small Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the Brookville Church of the Brethren, 220 Western Ave., Brookville, Ohio, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 1030 a.m. A private day of



remembering will be held later this summer at Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Britain, CT, which will be her final resting place. Time and location details will be published later in June. Arrangements made in care by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home. 950 Albert Rd., Brookville, OH 45309. Condolences may be sent by going to gilbert-fellers.com.

