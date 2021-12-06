ALFEY, Mike "Sis"



Mike Alfrey (AKA Sis) was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He retired from AK Steel in 2007 after 37 years. Mike enjoyed watching his son race, being with family especially his grandkids, playing cards with his wife, Susie, fishing with his grandsons, going to the Moose, and he loved going to casinos and always dreamed of being on Cash Explosion. He will be missed by those who loved him. Mike is survived by his wife, Susie Alfrey; son Michael "Toby" (fiancé Nicole) Alfrey; step-son Brian (Angie) Williams; daughter Amy (Jon) Gallisdorfer; step-daughter Jodi (Scott) Jones; grandkids Tony (Rachael) Carder, Kelsey Alfrey, Zack Allen, Nathan Allen, Shelby Williams, Drew Williams, Shane Jones, Travis Jones and Jaxon Williams; great granddaughter, Maddie Carder; sister, Brenda (Doug) Bailey and numerous other family and friends, until they see him again. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Addie R Maddox. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 12:00pm-2:00pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45005 with a funeral service to follow at 2:00pm. Burial will take place at Butler County Memorial Park.

