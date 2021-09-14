ALEXANDRE, Kristin Colgan Kuhns



Kristin died peacefully, Sun., 9/12 surrounded by her family. She had been battling Leukemia for a year.



She leaves behind her beloved husband, DeWitt, daughter, Cynthia, son, Andrew, and



loving step-children, Priscilla Dwyer and Tony Alexandre, and four step-grandchildren, Bea, Henry, Reed, and Fisher.



Kristin was integrally involved in the lives of beloved niece Christina Cochran and her five children, Emily and Alex



Williams and their three children. She also maintained close ties with her former step-children, Laura Woodside and David Gerrity.



Kristin grew up in the suburbs of Oakwood where she graduated from high school and later was known as a regular news columnist for the Kettering Oakwood Times. Later, Kristin wrote a regular feature column for the Dayton Journal



Herald.



After graduating from Sweet Briar College, Kristin moved to New York City and worked for The Economic Development Admin. of Pueto Rico; later as a news contributor to Channel 5 News and on air reporter for Public Broadcastings show-The 51st State.



Active as an environmentalist in the '70's, Kristin was a founder of the first Earth Day, 1970. She was Speaker Coordinator for that event in charge of inviting guests to speak on issues at Union Square.



As an author, Kristin authored "Find a Great Guy" and "Gem City"- a novel based in Dayton featuring gypsies who were known for raising and training horses.



As a Guild writer in Hollywood, Kristin co-wrote, produced and sold the feature film "Dead Reckoning" starring young stars, KJ Apa and India Eisley.



Kristin was a state rep in NJ for The Humane Society of the U.S. and was passionate about stopping the slaughter of America's coyote and wolf population.

