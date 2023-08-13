Alexander, Tony Micheal



Tony Micheal Alexander of Centerville died on August 9, 2023, at age 63.



Tony graduated from Wright State University in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science in Geography and achieved his Juris Doctorate at The Ohio State University, Moritz College of Law in 2000.



After practicing law in Canton, Cincinnati and Dayton, Tony formed his own company. He is a co-founder of Great Oak Funding and served as its CEO, CFO, and Director of the Board.



Tony served the community throughout his career, on boards and as a poll observer in local elections. He was a member of the Board of Directors for The Foodbank Dayton and served his alma mater Wright State University, as Chair of the Alumni Board and on the Wright State University Foundation Board.



He is preceded in death by his parents John and Audry Alexander. Tony is survived by his wife Kathy and son Bradley, sisters Johnnie Alexander and Hebe Alexander, brother Adam (Deb) Alexander, and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Tony's life is on Thursday, August 17 at 3:30pm -6:30pm at the Endeavor Room at Wright State University's Student Union.



The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Kathleen and Tony Alexander Endowed Scholarship at Wright State University (www.wright.edu/give/alexanderscholarship), The Foodbank Dayton, or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



Arrangements in care of The Final Legacy. More information at www.reislegacycenter.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

The Final Legacy Life Celebrations, Centerville

155 South Main Street

Centerville, OH

45458

https://www.reislegacycenter.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral