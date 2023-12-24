Alexander, Tommie

Alexander (Readey), Tommie Joan

ALEXANDER, Tommie Joan age 93, of Brookville, Ohio passed away Friday, December 22, 2023. She was born December 8, 1930 in Perryville, TN to the late Jess F. & Zula (Moore) Readey. She was a graduate of the University of Tennessee. As well as a Homemaker, Tommie was a Teacher and co-owner of a Towboat Employment Agency. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Roy Alexander, a sister Geraldine Celeste Lackey and a grandson Shawn M. Hardin. Survived by 2 daughters Susan Kay Alexander of Brookville, OH and Sonia Joan (Tim) Hardin of Wilmington, OH. Visitation will be held Friday, December 29th, 2023 from 12:00 - 2:00 pm with a service at 2:00 pm at the Parsons Mortuary 134 W. 2nd Street, Parsons, TN. Interment Sardis Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to SICSA or the American Diabetes Association in her memory. Arrangements entrusted with Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

