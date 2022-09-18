ALEXANDER, Sandra M.



Age 74, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 23, 2022, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, One Diamond Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45403, with Rev K. Edwin Bryant officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Masks required. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

