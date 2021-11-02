journal-news logo
ALEXANDER, Matthew

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ALEXANDER, Matthew Frederick "Matt"

Age 46, of Middletown, passed away October 30, 2021, after a brave and courageous battle with cancer. Among survivors is his mother, Judi Alexander, and his father Sherril Alexander. A gathering for family and friends will be Monday, October 8, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00-noon at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by a Prayer Service at 12:00-noon at the funeral home with Father John Civille officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

