ALEXANDER, Lori

Of Huber Heights, Ohio, died unexpectedly of heart failure on October 12, 2021. She was 41 years old. Lori is survived by her parents: James "Jim" and Roselaine "Rosey" of Huber Heights, Ohio; brother Michael; sister-in-law Sandra, and nephews



Stephen and Thomas of Lewis Center, Ohio; sister Amy;



brother-in-law Todd, and nephew Matthew of Westford,



Massachusetts; and many extended family and close friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Glen and Esther Alexander, and Warren and June Ashton. Lori had a passion for learning and completed her B.S. in Business



Administration with an emphasis in Accounting at Urbana University in 2005. She later completed her M.S. in Data



Analytics at Southern New Hampshire University in 2019. She was working toward her Doctor of Business Administration at Franklin University at the time of her passing. Whether flying to Massachusetts to visit family, driving to Florida to see friends, or cruising to the Caribbean, Lori loved to travel. Her next venture likely would have been to Iceland to see the Northern Lights. And you could be sure she had the perfect song for any occasion; her passion for music was inspiring. The family will hold private services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lori's memory to Dayton Children's Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Lori or leave a special message for her family, please visit



