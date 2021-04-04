X

ALEXANDER, Jane

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

ALEXANDER, Jane Ann

Age 64 of Lewisburg, OH, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Frazee and Phyllis Ann Hoff; and first husband, Michael Schmidt. She is survived by her son, Justin (Emily) Schmidt; grandchildren, Whitney and Savannah; fiancé, Billy Robinson; sisters, Cheryl (Jon) Richards and Paula Aytes; brother, Mark Frazee; and

numerous other relatives and friends whom she loved very much. Visitation will be 5 pm to 7 pm, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. Graveside services will be 10 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Royal Oak Memory Gardens, Brookville, OH. To leave the family a special message, please visit


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.