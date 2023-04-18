Alexander, James E.



Alexander, James E., age 93 of Englewood, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having proudly served in the U.S. Army. Jim retired from Dayton Power & Light with over 43 years of service. He was a longtime member of St.Paul Catholic Church where he helped coordinate God's Garden of Feedin. Jim was also a member of the Montgomery County Cattlemen's Association and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Jim was a very knowledgeable man who loved spending time with his family and will always be remembered as a "Gentle Gentleman". He is survived by his wife of 69 years: Dorothy "Dottie" (Guillozet) Alexander, daughters: Kyle Cox, Klara Schuwerk, Krista Crippen, son-in-law: Edward Florkey, 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Hubert and Theresa (McGrevey) Alexander, siblings: August Alexander, Leo Alexander, Mary Ellen Mohr, Rita Alexander, Joan Sommer and daughter: Karen Florkey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023 at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood) with Father Tony Fortman, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Entombment will follow the Mass at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

