ALEXANDER, George

ALEXANDER, George

87, of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Sycamore Hospital.

He was born February 18, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Jack L. and Ruth (Johnson) Alexander.

George was a lifetime member of Union Road Pentecostal Church. His favorite past time was spending time with his

family.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rosemary Alexander; children, Michael (Lori) Alexander and Terry Alexander; 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debi (Mark) Robinson; 4 brothers and 1 sister.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg with Pastor Clifford Hurst officiating. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be expressed to the

family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

