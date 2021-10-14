ALEXANDER, Fronia



Age 83, longtime resident of Kettering, passed away on



Saturday, October 9, 2021. Fronia was born on May 21, 1938, in Posey County, Indiana. Growing up in New Harmony, she proved her intelligence by twice participating in the



National Spelling Bee. A proud graduate of Perdue University, she was appointed Senior



Dietician after receiving her Master's Degree from the



University of Cincinnati. As a dietician Fronia was part of



Miami Valley Hospital's medical team for 39 years, also teaching medical residents nutrition classes. She enjoyed being part of her ski club, and loved her M and M group. She was



preceded in death by her parents Stedman and Felicia Schneck Alexander, sister Betty Alexander and brother Jerry



Alexander. She is survived by her sister Nancy Gardella, many nieces and nephews, and good friend John Goubeaux.



Visitation will be held on Friday, October 15, 11:00 am, at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Services will follow at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Further services and burial will take place in Poseyville, IN. Please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

