ALEXANDER-CASLIN,



Violet Rose



Violet Rose Alexander-Caslin 87, was born into eternity on January 11, 2021, at her home in Las Vegas, NV. Her close friends affectionately called her "Posse". Her loved ones, church family at Bethel Baptist and friends, celebrate! She loved you all fiercely, lived life to the fullest and on her terms! Her Las Vegas friends hold



Valentine's Day, her favorite holiday, as the day to celebrate her life. She leaves to participate in the celebration a host of friends, her granddaughter Ericka (Andy) Smith, grandson Jules Boggs, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery.

