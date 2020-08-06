ALEXANDER, Alicia D. Alicia D. Alexander, 49, of Trenton, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, on March 16, 1971, to parents, Donald and Gerry Hall. Alicia is survived by her mother, Gerry (Carl) Gentry; two sons, Joshua Alexander & Jared Alexander; brothers, Donnie (Jeanette) Hall & Jeremy (Tina) Gentry; and sisters, DeeAnna Peck, Brandi (Skip) Bittenger & Carla Sherle. She was preceded in death by her father; and husband, Rick Alexander. Alicia had a special place in her heart for this Bible verse. John 16:22 "And ye now therefore have sorrow: but I will see you again, and your heart shall rejoice, and your joy no man taketh from you." The family will have private services at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

