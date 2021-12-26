ALEXANDER,



Alfred W. "Al"



Age 96, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Alfred was born on September 29, 1925, in Rock Island, IL, to the late Alfred and Winifred (Longenbacker) Alexander, Sr. He served in World War II with the Army Air Corp as a 2nd Lieutenant



Bombardier and retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve in 1985 as a Lt. Col. Following his service Al worked for Defense Electronics Supply Center (DESC), retiring after 26 years of Federal Service. Al was a loving and thoughtful man who



enjoyed anything dealing with computers, and always had a joke to share. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris "Ginny" Alexander; second wife, Caryl Gerber; son, Richard Alexander; granddaughter, Mandi Alexander; sisters, Mary Lou Hood and Betty Crow; and brother, Edward Alexander. Alfred is survived by his daughter-in-law, Karen Smith, and his son-in-law, Charles Smith. Family will greet friends 1-2PM on Tuesday, December 28 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459. Funeral service will begin at 2PM at the funeral home. Burial in David's Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Casey Waugh at Bethany Village and all the care givers whose friendly and kind help brightened his days. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or The American Heart Association. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

