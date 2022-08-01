ALDRIDGE, Vernice U.



Born June 15, 1940, in Middletown, Ohio, to Galveston and Sally Latimore. Passed away July 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence. She leaves to cherish her memories her four sons: Steven Aldridge, Lawrence Aldridge, Jr., Anthony Aldridge, and Rev. Kevin Aldridge (Marquetta), eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 10am until time of service 12pm at Bethel AME Church, 1507 Yankee Rd., Middletown, Oh 45044, Rev. William C. Roberts, II, Pastor, Rev. Kevin Aldridge, Eulogist. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

