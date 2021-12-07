ALDRIDGE, Thomas W.



Age 73 of New Carlisle passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, with his wife by his side. Tom was a teacher and Director of Music at St. Anthony Catholic Church after Graduating from the University of Dayton. He went on to work in



Controls Engineering and sales until his retirement. Tom's true passion was as the Organist and Choir Director at Holy Trinity Catholic Church for over 40 years. He was a loving father of three, devoted husband of 52 years, and a generous spirit who never hesitated to lend a helping hand. His love of music was an inspiration to many throughout his life. Tom was a member of the American Guild of Organists, UD Alumni Band, and the Centerville Community Band. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ruth Aldridge of Dayton, and his brother, Jack Aldridge. Tom is survived by his wife, Teresa; daughter, Janet Aldridge; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Chris Aldridge, Mike (Kimberly) Aldridge; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann Aldridge-Riddell and Dale Gudorf; a brother and sister-in-law, Walter Joseph (Eleanor) Aldridge; six grandchildren, Zoe Aldridge, Aiden and Brennan Best, Grant, Claire, and Rose Aldridge and one great-grandchild, Amelia Rose Morris. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 10th at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 272 Bainbridge St. in Dayton, OH. Burial will follow at New Carlisle Cemetery 11545 Musselman Rd, New Carlisle, OH 45344. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of



Dayton or Holy Trinity Church.

