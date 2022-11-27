ALDRICH, Clifford C.



Clifford C. Aldrich, 94, of Springfield, passed away November 25, 2022, in his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 11, 1928, in Springfield. Mr. Aldrich enjoyed collecting guns, drinking his coffee and eating his honey buns and especially spending time with his family. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and was retried from Navistar and Brinks Security. Clifford is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Brenda Aldrich; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren including: Jason Taylor, Charity Taylor, Adam Taylor and Tabitha Aldrich. Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM Friday in Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel with Pastor Tom Brodbeck officiating. Visitation will begin at 2:30PM in the chapel. Entombment will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

