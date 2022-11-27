journal-news logo
X

ALDRICH, CLIFFORD

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ALDRICH, Clifford C.

Clifford C. Aldrich, 94, of Springfield, passed away November 25, 2022, in his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 11, 1928, in Springfield. Mr. Aldrich enjoyed collecting guns, drinking his coffee and eating his honey buns and especially spending time with his family. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and was retried from Navistar and Brinks Security. Clifford is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Brenda Aldrich; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren including: Jason Taylor, Charity Taylor, Adam Taylor and Tabitha Aldrich. Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM Friday in Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel with Pastor Tom Brodbeck officiating. Visitation will begin at 2:30PM in the chapel. Entombment will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
DAVIS, Robert
2
APPLIN, Wanda
3
BLUMENTHAL, FRED
4
GLUECKERT, Rita
5
BROUGHTON, MARIAN
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top