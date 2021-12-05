ALDREDGE, Maxine H.



83, of Englewood, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at her home. She was born into humble beginnings at the end of the Great Depression in rural southern Kentucky. At an early age, Maxine along with family settled in the Dayton area starting a new life. Maxine through her own tenacity and perseverance obtained a bachelor's in education from Berea University, KY, 1961. Maxine spent the next 32 years as a Dayton public elementary school teacher during which time, she obtained a dual master's degree and principalship at Wright State University Ohio. An avid learner & writer, she traveled the world extensively to explore world culture and history. Maxine was prolific in her hobby endeavors and produced many works of textile art in quilting as well as wood carvings. Maxine is most remembered as selfless support and a loving person to others. Always there when you need someone. Maxine throughout her entire life advocated for women's self determination financial independence, personal goals and empowerment through education. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Aldredge, Sr.; mother, Goldie (Saylor) Harrison; father, George M. Harrison; sister, Aliene (Harrison) Powers; step-sons, Stephen & Douglas Aldredge. Survived by her son, Joseph H. Aldredge (Karen A.); granddaughters, Niamh Aldredge-Wilson (Austin) and Emily Aldredge; brother, John W. Harrison (Joan); stepson, Robert L. Aldredge, Jr. A Celebration of life for family & friends will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 6pm at Ray's Grill, Englewood OH. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

