ALDERTON, Marilyn A.



86, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021. She was born in Middletown on May 9, 1935, to



parents, Robert Markert and Ruth (Pendleton) Markert. Marilyn was an avid golfer. She loved playing golf with friends and especially her favorite partner, her husband, Jack. She enjoyed being outdoors working in the yard and



gardening. Marilyn enjoyed feeding the wild animals around their property and sitting on the deck enjoying nature with Jack. Marilyn also had a passion for woodworking with her husband. They made many pieces that are cherished by the family. You always saw Marilyn and Jack together, they enjoyed life to the fullest as partners. She will be greatly missed by her family: son, Bill (Melanie) Alderton; two grandchildren, Michael (Kelli) Alderton and Laura (Jason) Griffin; and four great-grandchildren, Jack and Will Alderton, Jacob and Kate Griffin. Her sister, Debbie (Rich) Mealiff; brother-in-law, Robert Walters, and many family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her



husband of 65 years, Jack; her son, Stephen Alderton; parents; and sisters, Judith Walters and Roberta Manuel. Private



services will be held at the convenience of the family with inurnment at Woodside Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42217, Cincinnati, OH 45242 or Alzheimer's Association-Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com