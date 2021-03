ALCORN, Sylvia Jean



Sylvia Jean Alcorn, passed away on February 26, 2021, at the age of 78. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Second Baptist Church, 1217 S. Second St., Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10 am until time of service 11am. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial



Chapel, Hamilton, OH.