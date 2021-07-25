ALBRIGHT, Ellen

ALBRIGHT (nee: Gentis), Ellen Morse



78, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant,



Monroe, OH. Born on March 14, 1943, to Milford and



Margaret (nee: Morse) Gentis in Columbus, OH. She grew up in Franklin, OH, and fondly



remembered her time as a



Rainbow Girl. Ellen married the love of her life, Jim



(a "Lebanon Farm Boy") in 1963 in Omaha, Nebraska. After living in Oregon, Washington, Pennsylvania and Tennessee;



Ellen and Jim returned to Ohio with their 2 children. Ellen worked for 30 years at Cincinnati Milacron in Human Resources and was proud to work as the HR Manager for many years. She was a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church and served as the LPC Pastoral Care Minister for 12 years after



retiring from Milacron. She served on the Boards of the



Warren County United Way, Mt. Pleasant and Big Brothers and Big Sisters, where she also treasured her time as a "Big" to a very special young lady. She enjoyed cooking, reading and traveling with her late husband, Jim and spoiling her



beloved poodle, Andy. Above all she loved time spent with her family. Being a Grandma with Papa brought a very special joy to her heart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, James C. Albright and two sisters, Anne Gentis and Elizabeth Gentis. She is survived by her son, Mike (Donna) Albright of Lebanon, her daughter, Marnee (Christopher) Guttery of



Lebanon, sister, Nancy (James) Hamilton, one sister-in-law, Kaye (John) Sessions, three grandchildren, Alec James



Albright, Aaron Michael Albright and Autumn Grace Guttery, nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Julie, James, Randi and Adam. A visitation was held on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM at the Armco Park Pavilion and a Celebration of Life service was at 4:00 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com. Arrangements made by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Those wishing to make memorial donations in her name may do so to Lebanon Presbyterian Church.

