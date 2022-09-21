ALBERT, Dolores



Passed on September 12, 2022. Born October 23, 1925, in Yorktown, Texas, to Louis and Lydia Geffert. Longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in West Carrollton. Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and homemaker. Dolores was known for her selfless work sewing large numbers of baby quilts over the years, which she donated to various charities around the Dayton area.



Preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Albert and daughter Elaine Minutolo. Survived by daughter Joan Albert; and son Mark Albert (Rhonda Gillespie-Albert); and son-in-law Thomas Minutolo; grandchildren Nathan Albert, Jason Albert (Stefanie), Rachel McMahan (David Jernigan), Philip Minutolo (Stephanie), and Rose O'Connor (Jack); great-grandchildren Austin Albert, Sadie, Merrit, Gwen Minutolo, and Gavin O'Connor.



A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 23, at Zion Luthern Church, 5550 Munger Road, Centerville, OH.

