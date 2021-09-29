ALBERT, Audree Mae



North College Hill - Audree Mae Albert. Loving mother of Gail (Richard) Graham. Cherished grandmother of Aaron and



Matthew Creech. Audree passed away on September 23, 2021, at the age of 90 years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 30th from 9 am until time of the Funeral Service at 11 am at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Spina Bifida Coalition of Cincinnati or to



Hospice of Cincinnati. Online condolences can be made at



