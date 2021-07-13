ALBERS, Geraldine
Age 90 of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021. She is survived by her husband Edward Albers, children
Theresa (Dave) Belcher, Tony (Pam) Albers, Christine (Mike) Farrell, Paul Albers, Kenny (Angie) Albers, Dan (Kathryn)
Albers, and Brian (Jessi) Albers, 17 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Geraldine was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception Church and over the years she was
involved with The Marthas and Free Spirit Group. She loved her family and lived her life devoted to them. A Mass of
Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton, OH 45420. Fr. Satish Joseph celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970
Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd., from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 15. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
