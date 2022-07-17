ALBER, Sharon



Age 78, of Brookville, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Richard J. Brown and Dorothy L. "nee. Shelley" Brown; sister, Sonja J. Easterday. Sharon was an avid gardener. She loved reading and would spend a lot of time sewing her own clothes or fixing others. She enjoyed time with her family, playing cards, and traveling. Sharon also was a member of the Brookville School Board for many years. Survived by her husband of 57 years, Larry G. Alber; children, Timothy W. (Cathy) Alber, and Molli M. "nee. Alber" (Allen) Souder; grandchildren, Austen (Morgen) Alber, Carsen (Shelby) Alber, Cameren (fiancé Mackenzie Kincaid) Alber; great-grandchildren, Hudsen and Witten Alber; brother, Stephen J. Brown; sister, Shirley J. Brown; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; very special friends Gene and Karen Daniel. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23rd at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Memorial celebration of life follows at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Brookville Community Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 353, Brookville, OH 45309.

