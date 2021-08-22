journal-news logo
AKERS, Merle

AKERS, Merle Travis

81, of Springfield passed away on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021, at The Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born March 26, 1940, in Ft. Gay, West Virginia, the son of Arthur and Mayme (Noble) Akers. Merle retired from Wright- Patterson AFB after 27 years and from Meijer Warehouse in the maintenance dept. in 2020. Merle served his country in the United States

Army during the Korean War. He is survived by his children: Kimberly Akers and William "Bill" Akers. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Ann (Nutter) Akers in 2010 and his sister, Lola Gay Henderson. Military honors will be held

