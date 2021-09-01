AINGE, Margaret J. "Peg"



91 of Maineville, Ohio, and formerly Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday evening, August 28, 2021, with her five children by her side. During the weeks leading up to her passing, she was constantly surrounded by her loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren,



nieces, nephews and cherished friends.



She believed the three greatest blessings in her life were her faith, family and friends. Her devout faith and daily praying of the rosary were the foundation for her beautifully lived life, and her love of family has instilled an unwavering generational bond between family members. She suffered from severe visual impairment over the past 30 years due to glaucoma and macular degeneration and yet, showed an inspiring resilience in dealing with her disability.



She was reunited on Saturday with her husband, Bud – the love of her life and soul mate for 65 years of marriage, who passed away in April, 2020.



She was the matriarch of her large and amazingly close family. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Mary and Bill Donahue, Gary and Barb Ainge, Dennis and Dana Ainge, Judy and Jack McGrail, Barb and Steve King.



She was the proud grandma of 18 grandchildren: Amy, Chris and Katie, Brian and Tabitha, Danielle, Hope, Katie and Mike, Steven and Christie, Cara, Jenna, Erin and Tyler, Dan, Kerri and Kyle, Matt, Meghan and fiancée Brian, Michael, Alyssa, Ryan and Thomas. Seven great-grandchildren: Haley, Joseph, Austin, Mikey, Margaret, Molly, Jake, William and a soon-to-be-born great-grandson, Jackson. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in all of their various life events and she was everyone's greatest cheerleader. She had a unique ability to deeply touch and understand the feelings of her friends and family and always knew the right thing to say at the right time to lift everyone's spirits.



She was also a beloved aunt to the Heaton, Henson and McSweeney families.



She is preceded in death by her brother, Terry; sister, Patty and two children, Edward and Elizabeth.



She was blessed to have many wonderful friends, especially her friend of 83 years, Donna Huyge, of Grand Rapids,



Michigan and her dear neighbors, Ardie and Jim Judkin of Maineville, Ohio.



Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 PM on Friday, September 3, at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Drive, Loveland, Ohio. A funeral mass will take place at 10 am on Saturday, September 4 at St. Philip the Apostle, 944 East US 22, Morrow, Ohio, with interment at St. Bernard



Cemetery in Springfield, Ohio, immediately following. Peg's family requests everyone be masked at the services to protect the most vulnerable.



The family would like to express their appreciation to the caregivers from CrossRoads Hospice, who provided loving care in her final weeks of life.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://4pawsforability.org. 4 Paws envisions a world where visually impaired people can realize their full potential one service dog at a time.

