Aikins (Forshey), Dora Grace



AIKINS, Dora Grace, age 88 of Beavercreek, formerly of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born on March 10, 1935, the daughter of Jay Dee and Florence Margaret (Rutledge) Forshey in Altoona, Pennsylvania. In addition to her parents, Dora was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Loris Gene "Monk" Aikins; son, Timothy Hooper; sons-in-law, David Werntz and Adam Krolewski; step-son, Brian Aikins; grandson, Jason Denn; siblings: Benjamin (Cora) Forshey, William (Wanda) Forshey, Edward Forshey, Kenneth (Lena) Forshey, Russell Forshey, James (Jeannie) Forshey, Thelma (Jim) Frederick and Mary Forshey and brothers-in-law, Glenn Pepple and Ted Lathey. Dora leaves behind her children to cherish her memory: Peggy Werntz, Rebecca Denn, and Rodney Hooper; grandchildren: Heather, Michelle, and Kimberly; great-grandchildren: Caitlin, Madelyn, and Arianna; daughter-in-law, Sally Hooper as well as her sister, Alverda Lathey. Dora was a 10 year member with Cardinal Square Dancing and Rebecca Lodge. She was a dedicated Nutrition Supervisor at Mercy Medical Center for 21 years. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. Kencana, Dr. Edhi and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their compassionate care for Dora. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Dora's honor. Expressions of sympathy are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com



