X

AIELLO, Maria

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

AIELLO, Maria M.

Age 59, of West Elkton, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Mark Aiello, daughter, Annetta Scales, parents Walter Jr. and Leah (Branin) Lyday, and sisters Linda and Christina.

Maria is survived by her children, Alphonso (Helena) Aiello, Marco (Angela) Aiello, Tina (Frank Lisy) Aiello, 8 grandchildren, sisters Mary, Theresa and Mabel, and numerous other relatives and many special friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 2:00 pm until time of memorial service at 4:00 pm at

Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd.

Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Maria's family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory

3940 Kettering Boulevard

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.