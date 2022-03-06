AHLBORN,



Colonel John Frederick



Of Springfield, passed away on March 1, 2022, at home. He was born on December 19, 1933, in Donora, PA, the son of the late Fred and Etta Ahlborn. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy, and his children's mother, Marge, and



sister, Lois. John was a graduate of the University of



Pittsburgh and held a Masters degree from Purdue University. John served as a pilot in the Air Force with 7156 flying hours. He saw combat in Vietnam as a Forward Air Controller (FAC) with 330 combat missions and 665 combat flying hours. John retired from the U.S. Air Force after 27 years of active service in the rank of Colonel. John was dedicated to serving his Lord, Jesus Christ, at Grace United Methodist Church as a lay speaker, in many leadership



positions as well as the Miami Valley District UMC and West OH Conference UMC. For many years he was active in the



Nehemiah Foundation, Christian Mentoring, Kairos Prison Ministry, and Springfield/Dayton/Darke county Emmaus. Many will remember John as SonRise, the Christian clown, who



ministered to them in Emmaus retreats, churches, Christian conventions, hospitals and wherever he could bring a smile. Everyone loved John for his great sense of humor, loving compassion, patriotism, generosity, and steadfast Christianity. He could often be found helping to feed the homeless and



supporting anyone who needed help. John found great delight in being a life-time Steeler's fan, traveling the world, motorcycling, cooking, acting, computer graphics, riding his horses, flying, and sharing his faith. For many years he and his wife, Mary, have sponsored two Vietnam churches in the



central highlands of Viet Nam. John leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of forty years, Mary (clown partner, Lashes); much-loved daughters and sons,



Susan (Dennis), Peggy (Bruce), Linda (Jon), sons, Rod and



Micah; grandchildren, Michael, Danny, Shawn, and Harrison; great-grandchildren, Adrian and Zander; his brother and treasured friends, Chuck (Betsy); cherished sister, Elaine; nieces and nephews, his God children, Ava and Aiden; his



Christ-Given daughters, Kim and Kelly; dearest friends, Pastor Vicki and Dan, Shawn and George, Barbara and Dave, and his supportive Grace family. He will be greatly missed by all. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 10 am to 12 pm in the Grace United Methodist Church, 1401 W Main St., Spfld. OH. A celebration of John's life will begin at 12 pm at the church with Pastor Vicki Downing officiating followed by military honors. Livestreaming of the service will be available through the



Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning at the time of



service. Afterwards, all are invited to share a meal in the



fellowship room. John will be deterred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Grace UMC, 1401 West Main Street, Springfield, OH 45504. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



