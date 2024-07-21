Aguayo, Michael

Michael Arden Aguayo

April 5, 1960 - July 16, 2016

Your smile is gone forever and your hands I cannot touch. Still I have some memories of the one I loved so much. Your memory is my keepsake with which I will never part. God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart. Difficult to believe you have been gone eight years. Hardly a day has passed I have not shed a tear, My precious little guy how I miss you. My heart aches for you and your bright light shines in my heart.

In loving memory, from your mother Edith Fuson

