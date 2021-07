In Loving Memory



Michael Arden Aguayo



4/5/1960 to 7/15/2016





I often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep and take a walk downmemory lane with tears upon my cheek. The day you died my heart was broke and the pain has never gone away. Five years now with a broken heart and a pain that is hard to bear. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain my precious little guy.



In loving memory



Your mother, Edith Faye Fuson