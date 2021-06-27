AGOSTON, John Paul



87, passed away just days



before his 88th birthday, from post complications after surviving a very grave case of COVID-19. John was the son of the late Louis and Vilma (Krafa) Agoston and was a proud first generation American of



Hungarian decent. John was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Alice M. Thatcher Agoston and his siblings Velma Agoston Brumfield, Louis F. Agoston and Anna Agoston Burns all of Middletown, Ohio. John is survived by 3 beloved daughters, their husbands, grandchildren and great-grandchild: Karen and Steve Godfrey, (Ryan and Tyler) of Wichita Falls, TX, Joan, (Pete



deceased 2019) Johnson, (Matt and Holly), (Jordyn great-granddaughter) of Phoenix, AZ, and Debbie and Ed Chavez (James) of Phoenix, AZ, and Edith "Dee" Burkhardt of Hamilton, Ohio. John attended St. John's Elementary School and graduated from Middletown High School. He honorability served his country in the National Guard and United States Air Force where he specialized in radar repair at Loring Airforce Base, a high-importance strategic base, located in northeastern Maine, the largest Strategic Air Command (SAC) base in the United States during the "Cold War". Prior to his service he was employed by Barkelew Electric/Square "D"/Schneider Electric and after his military service he returned to their



employment until he retired. John had a passion for planes, cars, big band music and history and fascinated friends and family with his vast knowledge and entertaining stories!



Family was always his first priority, and his retirement years were filled with many road trips to be with "his girls" and their families in Texas and Arizona while taking in the sites of the country he loved along the way! Due to COVID-19 restriction, John was honored by his immediate family at his gravesite at Woodside Cemetery on May 21, 2021. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

