AGNOR, Sharon

2 hours ago

AGNOR (Proper), Sharon Lee

Age 85, of Tipp City, was welcomed thru the gates of Heaven on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Hospice of Miami County where she received excellent care. She was the loving wife of Forrest "Jerry" Agnor. Sharon will be deeply missed by her sisters; nephews; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and daughter who says "she was a tough cookie". She will remain in the hearts and memories of those whose lives she touched. RIP Sharon Lee. To send the family a special message, please visit


