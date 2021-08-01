AGNE, Earl Robert "Bob"



87, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021. Bob is preceded in death by his wife Rita; son Jon Agne; his parents Earl and Ina Agne; brother Tom Agne; brother John Lynn Agne; and sister Cinda (Agne) Bush. He is survived by son Joel (Fay) Agne; daughter Julia Randall; grandchildren Jonathan and Lauren; brother Ted (Paulette); sister Cris (Zack) Kidwell; and dear friend Gail Berner.



Bob was a U.S. Army veteran. He loved time spent with his family and friends, and was a lifetime Centerville High School (OH) Elk where he played four years of varsity football, baseball and basketball. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and trap shooting.



Bob's wishes were for his body to be donated to Wright State University School of Medicine.



A family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

