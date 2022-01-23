Hamburger icon
AEBKER, David C.

57, died unexpectedly of natural causes on January 14, 2022, at Kettering Hospital Main in Kettering, OH. David was born July 3, 1964, in Lima, Ohio, to Conrad and Ann (Geise) Aebker, the second of five sons. David graduated from Lima Senior High School and then completed a Bachelor of Science Degree in physical therapy at The Ohio State University. David's career as a physical therapist was predominantly spent working for Kettering Health in outpatient settings, serving various

members of the Dayton and surrounding communities. In his home and work life, David valued serving and caring for

others. He prioritized time with his family and especially treasured travel with them. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye sports fan. In addition, David cared about nature and the

environment, which was demonstrated in his everyday

actions, including his enjoyment of gardening and hiking. He modeled his beliefs by example and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. David was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Ann Aebker. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Susan (Isentrager) Aebker of Oakwood, OH; daughters Emily Aebker of Columbus, OH; Annika Aebker of Denver, CO; Trina Aebker of Cleveland, OH; son Zachery Aebker of Oakwood, OH; as well as his brothers, Eric

(Summer) Aebker of Lima, OH; Kyle (Anna) Aebker of Burlington, ON; Gregory (Patty) Aebker of Hilliard, OH; Paul

(Whitney) Aebker of Dublin, OH; and many nieces and

nephews. There is no service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of David to the American Heart Association. Care entrusted to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


