ADY, Harold

2 hours ago

ADY, Harold W.

Age 74, of Arcanum, formerly of Brookville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, following an extended illness. He is preceded in death by his

parents, Alice and Harold Ady, Sr. He was the long time Pastor of Plainview Open Bible Church and later an associate pastor at Faith Worship Center in New Lebanon. Before

becoming a pastor, Harold sang with The Gospel Ambassadors for 5 ½ years. Harold is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy; daughter, Teresa

(Steven) Curtin; son, Michael (Amanda) Ady; grandchildren, Jacob Curtin, Gabrielle and Noah Ady; sisters, Jerry (Gary) Cline and Barbara (Steve) Meade; brothers, David (Connie) Ady and Steven (Connie) Ady; brother-in-law, Don (Dianne) Perrin; and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral

services will be held 11:30 am Wed., February 16 at the

GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH 45309 with burial to follow in Ithaca Cemetery near Arcanum. Visitation will be held 4-7 pm Tues., Feb. 15 at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Everheart Hospice in Greenville. Condolences may be sent by going

online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

