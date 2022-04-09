ADLER, Nancy

ADLER (Wilhelm),



Nancy Louise



Bowling Green, OH – Nancy Louise (Wilhelm) Adler, of



Bowling Green and formerly



of Rudolph, passed away



peacefully Friday, April 1, 2022, at her winter home in Haines City, FL. She was 86.



Born November 21, 1935, Nancy was the fourth of five children born to the late



Margaret Maas Wilhelm (Stoll) and Clarence Wilhelm on their family farm near Custar, OH, where she learned at an early age the importance of faith, family and the value of hard work.



On May 14, 1955, Nancy married her high school sweetheart, Eugene E. "Coop" Adler, in Custar. They shared 44 years of marriage, raising four daughters and a son on their family farm in Wood County.



Nancy was employed as secretary for 33 years at Milton Elementary School (Bowling Green City Schools), serving



under seven school principals, and was named "Employee of the Year" in 1992 before retiring in 1996. A longtime education advocate, she joined "Coop" in stressing the importance of a quality education, resulting in all five of their children graduating with a college degree in their field of interest.



A lifelong member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Custar, Nancy was the matriarch of the Eugene E. Adler family, always



encouraging her children to pursue their dreams. She was known as being sweet and loving, tender yet strong, and



always emphasized the importance of Christian values, including honesty, respect, acceptance, and forgiveness. One of her core attributes resulting from her steadfast faith was her resiliency to push through many adversities in life including the loss of her husband, "Coop," her son, Mike, and son-in-law, Thierry Kernisan.



Nancy was an expert in the kitchen and earned several blue ribbons at the Wood County Fair for her peach, coconut cream, lemon meringue, and strawberry pies. She loved



attending St. Louis Cardinals' and New York Yankees' baseball games, as well as watching college basketball, cheering for the University of Dayton Flyers, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the BGSU Lady Falcons.



Above all, she absolutely adored her children and their spouses, her grandchildren and their families, and her great-grandchildren.



Nancy is survived by four daughters: Deborah (Gary) Codeluppi, Dayton; Diane (Michael) Eisel, Sylvania; Valerie (Daniel) Wigton, Marion; and Marijane Adler, who resides on the Adler Family Farm in Rudolph; eight grandchildren: Kate (Nick) Beck, Dayton; Stephanie (Ryan) Congrove, Delaware; Charles "Chip" Codeluppi, Dayton; Emalee (Ben) Singer,



Perrysburg; Rachel Eisel, Sylvania; Eric (Shannon) Wigton, Delaware; Kimberley Valentine, Fishers, Ind.; Sydney Adler, Bowling Green; and five great-grandsons: Henry and Cooper Beck, Ted Congrove, Bennett Singer, and Baby Boy Congrove due in May.



Calling hours are 2-7 p.m., Sunday, April 10, at the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. followed by sharing of memories.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted by Father Walter Tuscano at 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, at St. Louis Catholic Church, Custar, with visitation in the church vestibule 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery. Following internment, the funeral Mass will be posted on the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home Facebook page.



In lieu of flowers, at Nancy's request, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Louis Catholic Church, 22792 Defiance Pike, Custar, OH 43511; the Wood County Committee on



Aging 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402; or to a charity of the donor's choice.

