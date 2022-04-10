journal-news logo
ADKINS, Robert

ADKINS, Robert "Big Bob"

Robert "Big Bob" Adkins, age 68, of Hamilton, passed away at home on April 7, 2022. He was born in Hamilton, OH, on

January 6, 1954, to Robert and Edna (Nelson) Adkins.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 11:30 AM until time of funeral service at 1:30 PM at Rose Hill

Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011.

Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends

Humane Society.

