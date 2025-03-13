Ader, Raymond H. "Ray"



Ray Ader, 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Sunday morning 9 March 2025. Born 16 Sept 1936 to the late George P. and Grace (Blair) Ader Ray married the late Sally F. Schatzman on 25 August 1957. Together they raised 4 children; David R., Dianne J., Sandra G. (Henry), and the late Stephen H. Ader. Ray was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church for 62+ years. He loved his Church and his family. In his younger years he enjoyed bowling, playing checkers and taking his family on camping trips in the summer months when he was able to take vacation from his job at Continental Can Company where he worked for 38+ years before retiring. He will be missed by his 3 surviving children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews and his Church family.



