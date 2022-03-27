ADDY, Iva L.



Iva L. Addy, age 88, of Springfield, passed away on



Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Southbrook Healthcare Center. She was born the daughter of Leonard and Helen (Hall) Shook on June 22, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband James Addy; brother Sonny Shook. Iva is survived by her son Jamie (Jackie) Addy of Springfield; daughters Deborah Eisnaugle of Springfield,



Merry (Jim) Muse of Georgia, Cynthia (Rich) Knapp of Virginia, and Michele (Larry McCandless) Stover of Springfield; sister Shirley Bumbalough of Alabama; grandchildren Holly Miller, Heather (Kyle) Kellough, John (Misty) Taylor, Angel (Mike) York, Stephen Knapp, Jacob (Kristina) Knapp, Stephanie Cash, Kirsten Stover, and Brittany (Branden) Drake; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Iva was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Iva was an avid animal lover and volunteered many hours at King Kennels. Iva enjoyed talking on the phone with her grandkids, and cooking them Beef and Noodles, and Vegetable Soup. Friends may call on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 10AM – 11AM at The RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, where a service will be held at 11am. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clark County Dog Shelter. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



