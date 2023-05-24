Adcock, Essie Lee



Essie Lee Adcock was born January 30, 1938, in Crosseth, Arkansas to the late John D. and Annie Mae Adcock. This union included a total of 8 children. She was preceded in death by three sibilings: Robert Adcock, Roy Adcock and Leola Gatewood. Mother Adcock was employed and retired from the Kettering Convalescence Center in Kettering, Ohio. While in retirement, Mother Adcock became a Foster Grandparent with the Miami Valley Child Development Center where she used her mothering skills to nurtured many children. After coming to Dayton, Ohio in 1974, Essie was saved under the leadership of the late Bishop Lucy McGuffey of the Isle of Patmos Holiness Tabernacle. There she served on Usher Board and as a Minister, until the passing of the Late Bishop Lucy McGuffey. In 1995, serving under the leadership of Apostle Sheila Morrow of Deliverance Temple, she was ordained as Church mother. She served under many other Pastor as the Mother of the Church over the years. In 2012, Mother Adcock came to the Church of Judah Family Worship Center (COJFWC) under the leadership of Pastor Glendon D. Jones. She served as Church Mother and was a dedicated and faithful servant up until her transient, to her new home in glory. To Mother Adcock serving the Lord was parmount. As a Prayer Warrior, She sought the Lord and was given great Godly wisdom and faith. Through her laying of the hands, God would release true healing powers to the sick. Mother Adcock was a woman of love, strength, laughter and peace. Her voice may be silent here, but Mother Adcock is praising God right now in heaven "that she made it over!" Mother Adcock was a loving mother of four children, James (Karen) Adcock, Sherman (Linda) Adcock, Larry Goudy and Vanessa Donald-Curtis. Also celebrating her life are her sibilings John Adcock Jr., Calvin (Ovieda) Adcock, Evester (Trisha) Adcock and Pastor Barbara (Adcock) DeKue. Eleven Grandchildren: Derrick Caudill, Katria Ellis, Donnell Bryant, Pastor Joyce Goudy, James Fields, James Adcock Jr. Myeisha R. Brock and Justin Adcock, Jason Riley, Shannon & Bernard Davis; Special Caregivers: Myeisha R. Brock and Karen Adcock; Special mention: Mother Essie's best friend was Pastor Ruthie Sanford. Also, She leaves twenty great-grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, family and friends whose lives will be forever changed because of Mother Adcock. Homegoing Service for Mother Adcock, viewing 9 - 10am and the funeral service at 10am on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Power House of Faith Church (PHOFC), 500 Edison Street, Dayton Ohio 45402 (Pastor Ruthie Sanford). Eulogist Pastor Glendon D. Jones (COJFWC) and Officating Assist. Pastor Charlene Holmes-Plump, PHOFC. Interment West Memory Garden, 6722 Hemple Rd. Miamisburg, Ohio 45418

