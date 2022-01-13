ADAMS, Terri Sue



Terri Sue Adams died peacefully at Hospice in Hamilton on, Thursday, December 23, 2021, after a long and courageous battle against cancer. Terri was born on June 27, 1959, to Arline (Durban) Adams and Ace Adams. Terri graduated from Taft High School and



Miami University. Terri was employed by Champion International, Butler County Juvenile Court and most recently by the Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati, Hamilton Office. Terri will be fondly remembered as "the Photographer" for Badin High School Athletics and was a proud member of the Ramily. We will miss her most generous heart and her beautiful soul who literally did so much for so many people. Terri always had a smile even though times were very difficult for her this past year. We can only hope that Terri is at peace and reunited in heaven with her loved ones. Terri is survived by her brothers Tom (Sharon) Adams and Jim (Pam) Adams. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, who were the lights of her life and who she was very, very proud of: Corie (Jonathan) DeFranceschi Reimert and their son Benjamin; Kyle (Lina) DeFranceschi and their daughter Siena; Max, Maggie and Emma Adams; Tiffany Conklin, Alahna Miles, Trae Miles and Aimayah Gallager. Also surviving is her aunt, Joyce Sanker; cousin Laurie Kanta and her son Daniel; cousin Allen (Kenda) Kanta and their children Zachary Kanta, Nate (Ashley) Kanta and their children Lincoln and Madelynne and Haley Kanta (Mike Theiss) and their daughter Kinsley; cousin Betsey (Roger) Galloway and their children Will, Ryan and Ian; and John Waller and daughter



Kathryn. She is also survived by many "adopted" nieces and nephews of her extended family and friends. Terri was also very blessed to have many, many friends who were like family to her and helped take such great care of her. Terri was



preceded in death by her mother, Arline Adams; her father, Ace Adams; her sister Kristy DeFranceschi; her grandparents Art and Laura Durban and Lloyd and Ella Adams; and her cousin Becky Waller. Visitation will be held on Thursday,



January 20th, 2022, at Charles C. Young Funeral Home,



4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, from 4:00 pm



to 7:00 pm. Online condolences may be made at



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations would be greatly appreciated to Badin High School, c/o Danny Pate Scholarship Fund or Hospice of Cincinnati, Hamilton Unit. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young



Funeral Home is assisting the family.

