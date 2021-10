ADAMS, Roy "ol' Roy G"



Age 94, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away October 12, 2021. Services to be held 1PM, on Sunday, October 24 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING with a visitation to follow. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.