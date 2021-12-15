journal-news logo
X

ADAMS, Rex

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ADAMS, Rex L.

Rex L. Adams, 85, of Middletown, died on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Memorial

Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana. He was born in Letcher County, Kentucky, on August 25, 1936, to parents, Ted & Inis (Collier) Adams. Rex had worked for Ford Motor Company as an Industrial Engineer. Rex is survived by his son, Todd Adams; daughter, Tricia Blackgrove; five grandchildren, Brittany Tretter, Brooklyn Tretter, Blair Tretter, Landon Blackgrove and Liam Blackgrove; brothers, James Adams and Johnie (Karen) Adams; sister,

Janice (Greg) Notsure; and former wife, Ethel Mae Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ted Adams, Jr. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial at Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
KAPP, Betty
2
BACH, Robert
3
BOGGS, Dakota
4
TAYLOR, Clara
5
CRAIG, Karen
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top