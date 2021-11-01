ADAMS, Matilda Boehm "Tillie"



Matilda "Tillie" Boehm Adams, 90, formerly of Monroe, OH, passed away October 18, 2021, at Otterbein Lebanon Senior Life Community. Tillie was married to the late Clarence Adams for over 65 years. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Hamilton, OH, November 17, 2021, at 10:30 AM. The family will receive friends and family at 10 AM. A private burial for immediate family will follow. Tillie is



survived by her children Susan and Tom Bake (West Chester), Cindy and Walter Murphy (Houston), Mike and Tammy Adams (Fernandina Beach), Sharon Adams (Nashville), and John Adams (Middletown), along with nine granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Ohio Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, and First United



Methodist Church, Attn: Community Meal, 225 Ludlow St., Hamilton, OH 45011.

