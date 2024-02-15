Adams, Janice



In loving memory of Janice Lee (Shoemaker) Adams, age 87. Janice was born on January 13, 1937, in Middletown, Ohio, to Elza and Mildred (Underwood) Shoemaker. Janice went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2024. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Adams, sister Betty Williams and niece Kathy Hensley.



Janice is survived by her children; Donald (Johanna Moyer) Adams, Janet (Chris) Brewer; grandchildren; Brittany (James) Brashears, Tristan Adams, Kate Brewer, Devon Adams; and her sister Frances Jean Back.



A visitation service will be held Friday, February 16, 2024, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, Ohio from 10-11:30 AM with the funeral service immediately following. Burial will take place at Woodside Cemetery.



